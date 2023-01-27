Multiple pileups near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Friday, including one that sent 27 people to the hospital, shut down multiple major roadways ahead of the afternoon rush hour and as bands of snow made their way across the area.

Illinois State Police said one accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 94 westbound at Russell Road, involving between 15 and 70 cars.

Wisconsin State Patrol alerted the police department of the crash just across the Illinois-Wisconsin border, which ultimately shut down the interstate.

Traffic was being diverted off the roadway at both Route 173 and Russell Road, according to Illinois State Police, which said it was assisting in the accident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Another crash happened sometime around 2 p.m., shutting down both directions of I-39/90 in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash involved multiple vehicles and advised motorists to avoid the area as first responders worked to assist drivers and investigate the crash.

Authorities told NBC affiliate WREX that "up to 50 vehicles" were involved and authorities said anywhere from 20 to 50 cars were involved. A spokesperson for Beloit Memorial Hospital told NBC News the hospital received a total of 27 patients from the collision, and no fatalities were reported.

Both directions of I-39/90 in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while first responders assist drivers, investigate the crash and work to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/uSFM0T1mwN — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) January 27, 2023

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, one injury occurred during the crash alongside I-39 near mile marker 181 between Beloit and Janesville in Rock County.

Officials said that severe winter weather in the area is believed to be a factor in the initial crash.

Check back for more on this developing story.

A massive pileup on a Wisconsin highway sent dozens to the hospital on Friday.