Queen Elizabeth II

Plans for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026 to mark her 100th birthday

A committee will also recommend plans for a national legacy program in the late Queen's honor

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool

An independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch's 100th birthday, the government said Sunday.

The Cabinet Office said Robin Janvrin, Elizabeth's former private secretary, has been appointed as chairman of the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee to consider proposals for a “fitting tribute” to Britain's longest-reigning monarch following her death in September 2022.

The queen died in Balmoral, her beloved Scottish castle estate, at 96 years old after 70 years on the throne.

Janvrin and other officials on the committee will consider Elizabeth's life of public service and the causes she supported, and recommend plans for a national legacy program in the late queen's honor.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It will be a unique challenge to try to capture for future generations Her Late Majesty’s extraordinary contribution to our national life throughout her very long reign," said Janvrin, who worked at Buckingham Palace in various roles from 1987 to 2007.

The recommendations will be presented to Elizabeth's heir King Charles III and the prime minister.

In 1955 Elizabeth unveiled a statue of her father, George VI, on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

news Jul 21

King Charles III to receive bumper pay rise after a shake-up of the British royal family's finances

Royal Family Aug 9

Prince Harry's ‘His Royal Highness' title removed from royal family website

Prince William and Princess Kate have taken off on an important outing with their family. The future king and queen brought children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the Royal International Air Tattoo on Friday, where they took a personal tour of the plane that transported Queen Elizabeth's body back to London after she passed away in Scotland last September. The family of five was photographed exploring the C-17 Globemaster III and walking down the ramp together with aircraft personnel. The visit marked the first time the Waleses have all attended the massive annual event, which drew a reported 180,000 people to the RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. The Air Tattoo is said to be the largest military air show in the world.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Queen Elizabeth IIUnited KingdomBritish Royal FamilyKing Charles III
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us