PlayStation Citywide Robbery Ring Pulls Gun on Sellers at NYC Meetups: Cops

A trio of thieves targeting online game sellers has struck six times in recent weeks, meeting up with the offer to purchase a PlayStation console where they instead threaten the seller and getaway with high-valued electronics, police say.

Authorities in New York City want to find the suspects wanted in each robbery, the first dating back to March 3, and the most recent on April 12. Between those weeks, police say six victims were robbed, some at gunpoint, in Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens.

Back on March 3, police say the suspects struck twice, both times where a suspect pulled a gun on the seller. In the first robbery, the victim lost an electronic graphics card valued at $1,050. The second crew got away with the victim's PlayStation 5 a few hours later.

According to the NYPD, the suspects struck again one month later. On April 3, one of the suspects met a 19-year-old in Harlem and "simulated a firearm" in order to get away with the gaming console without paying the teen.

Five days later, police say the same scene went down in the Bronx where one of the suspects simulated a gun and stole a PlayStation 5.

The last two robberies occurred last week. On April 10, one of the suspects entered the seller's car and pulled out a gun. Police say the victim handed over jewelry valued at $6,000. Two days later, on April 12, a victim had his camera equipment stolen.

One of the three suspects has been captured on surveillance images, now released by the NYPD. They've also identified a dark blue, early model Honda Accord used to leave the robberies.