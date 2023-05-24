Crime and Courts

PlayStation Game Gets Assist in Solving 2019 Michigan Murder

The recording from the basketball video game captured audio of a dispute between the victim and killer

By David K. Li | NBC News

A nearly four year old murder in Michigan was solved with an assist from the PlayStation basketball game the victim was playing when he was gunned down, federal authorities said this week.

Daushawn Lamarr Guthridge, 41, was fatally shot on July 10, 2019, during a robbery in his Flint home in a case that led police to plead for the public's help.

Darel King was charged on Monday in connection to that 2019 armed robbery and murder, according to recently unsealed court documents.

