Three suspects including a teen were arrested and charged in the fatal Sept. 13 shooting of Philly rapper PnB Rock as he ate at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles, authorities said Thursday.

The criminal complaint charges a father and son with murder and robbery. The stepmom was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The teen and stepmother are in jail in Los Angeles, and the father was arrested Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas by an FBI fugitive task force.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, and his 17-year-old son each face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. The father is also facing two counts of second-degree murder.

The LAPD said the teen was arrested in Lawndale Tuesday morning.

Shauntel Trone, 38, identified as the stepmother of the 17-year-old, is facing one count of accessory after the fact.

The stepmother made a brief appearance in court in Compton Thursday afternoon and entered a not guilty plea. She was ordered to return to court next month.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose given name is Rakim Allen, was fatally shot at Roscoes’ Chicken and Waffles on Sept. 13, after a struggle over his jewelry.

District Attorney George Gascón released a statement describing the brazen murder of the popular rapper as “heartless and cruel.”

“The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family,” Gascón said.

Court documents accuse the father and son of working together to try to rob PnB Rock as he ate lunch with his girlfriend inside the restaurant on Manchester Boulevard.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore says PnB Rock was wearing what he called "an extensive amount" of jewelry when he was attacked.

The criminal complaint also suggests someone inside the restaurant may have tipped-off Trone to someone sitting inside with a lot of jewelry.

The complaint alleges the 17-year-old shot PnB Rock once in the chest, then two more times in the back before demanding PnB's girlfriend’s jewelry.

Prosecutors say the 17-year-old made an initial appearance in juvenile court in Compton Thursday, and will return to court next month for a pre-trial hearing.

