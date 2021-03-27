Police: 2 Dead in Virginia Beach Oceanfront Shootings

Two people are dead and at least eight people were injured in shootings along Virginia Beach's oceanfront, police said early Saturday.

An estimated eight people were shot around 11 p.m. Friday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters.

While officers were investigating, a report of shots fired came in nearby, the chief said. An officer confronted an individual there and a shooting broke out. The officer shot the individual, and the person died. The officer was not shot.

A second person, who Neudigate said was possibly involved in an unrelated shooting, was pronounced dead near the scene. The chief called it “a separate shooting incident that we're still trying to piece together.”

An officer was also struck by a vehicle during the investigation and taken to a hospital. The officer's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

“We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night,” Neudigate said.

Several people were in custody but their possible involvement in the shootings was still under investigation. Multiple roads were blocked off while police worked in the area.