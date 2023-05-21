shootings

Police: 3 Dead, 2 Wounded in Early Morning Shooting at Kansas City Bar

Three of the victims were transported to hospital but a short time later one of them was pronounced dead, police in Kansas City said

Three people were killed and two others wounded — including one critically — in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday, police said.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge to find multiple victims and immediately began providing medical aid, Kansas City police Officer Donna Drake said in an email.

Police said two of the victims died at the scene — one was found inside the bar and the other was outside the building. A third victim died at the hospital. Details about the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Drake said the victims were all adults, police said, but their ages and identities were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses, police said.

