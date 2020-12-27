Police Arrest Driver in NYC Crosswalk Hit-and-Run of Grandma, Toddler

Police say they have the man responsible for driving into a 62-year-old woman and 2-year-old boy walking a crosswalk in the Bronx nearly one week ago.

Otello Rapini, 69, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Rapini is accused of driving an SUV into a marked crosswalk near Mace Avenue and Eastchester Road around 2 p.m. on Monday. That's when, police say, he struck the grandmother and the young boy being pushed in a stroller.

Police say the man pulled over, stepped out of the vehicle and approached the crosswalk before returning to the SUV and driving away.

The two victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital; the woman had a bruised leg and the boy was treated for a head contusion, according to police.

Attorney information for Rapini was not immediately known.