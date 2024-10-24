Police arrest suspect in shooting incidents at Harris campaign office in Arizona

Police in Tempe, Arizona, have arrested a 60-year-old man suspected of shooting at a Democratic National Committee office over the last two months and hanging suspicious bags of white powder from politico signs in a nearby village.

Police announced the arrest late Tuesday and identified the suspect as Jeffrey Michael Kelly. He was charged with several felonies, including the unlawful discharge of a firearm, shooting at a non-residential structure and committing an act of terrorism, and misdemeanor criminal damage.

Tempe police also allege that the suspect posted several political signs hung with suspicious bags of white powder and lined with razor blades in the village of Ahwatukee, Arizona.

Last month, the police said officers responded to the DNC office, which organizes and campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris, after staff reported they noticed what appeared to be gunshots through the office's front windows. Earlier in September, police said the same office's front windows appeared to be hit by a pellet or BB gun.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police alleged Tuesday that the suspect targeted the office in three separate incidents. The space is shared by staff from Harris' campaign, staff for the state Democratic Party and campaigns for House and Senate candidates.

The DNC did not immediately return a request for comment.

Arizona is one of the critical battleground states that both Harris and former President Donald Trump are vying to win in the election.

Police in Tempe, a city just outside Phoenix, said they would provide further information about the suspect at a press conference on Wednesday.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: