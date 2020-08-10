Police Busted NJ House Party With 300 Attendees, Host Arrested

A party-thrower who hosted more than 300 people, well exceeding Gov. Phil Murphy's latest directive on indoor gathering, at a New Jersey home was arrested on Sunday.

Howell Police say the investigation into a "pop up" party at a home on Wilson Drive in Ramtown is ongoing. The person who was arrested wasn't identified but authorities said most people who attended the party were not from the area.

There were reports of party attendees straggling on neighbors' property and urinating, police said. It's unclear if anyone else was arrested.

A large house party in New Jersey has caught the eyes of police, prosecutors and the town's mayor. Sarah Wallace reports.

Police say most of the party attendees were compliant after officers dispersed the crowd. Some partygoers were angry before the host charged an admission fee to the party.

Just last week, Gov. Murphy announced he’s reducing the limit on indoor gatherings to 25% percent capacity, with a cap of 25 people down from 100, after there have been several reports of social distancing noncompliance and reports of large parties.

Murphy said the parties were concerning as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, and with the infection rate slightly increasing in the Garden State. However, the governor said Friday that the state’s COVID-19 trends were now heading in the right direction.