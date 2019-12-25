Christmas Baby

Police Help Deliver Baby on I-93 Early Christmas Morning

Baby Dominic's family had an extra joyous, if a little hectic, holiday

Baby born on Christmas
New Hampshire State Police

A couple driving through New Hampshire Wednesday morning had their very own Christmas miracle, according to police.

The family grew by one when a woman gave birth to a baby boy on Interstate 93 early in the morning, New Hampshire State Police said on Facebook.

Two of its officers and a Boscawen police officer helped deliver the baby on the highway, police said.

"All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together. 🎁 #congratulations," police wrote.

They shared a photo of all the officers posing at the hospital with the happy family.

Shortly after midnight, on #Christmas morning, #NHSP #TroopD helped these happy parents welcome baby Dominic into the...

Posted by New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday, December 25, 2019

This article tagged under:

Christmas Baby
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us