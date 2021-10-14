Off-Duty Cop in Custody After Allegedly Shooting Her Girlfriend, Killing Woman Found With Her

An off-duty New York City police officer was in custody Wednesday after authorities said she shot two women, one of whom she was intimately involved with, leaving one dead and the other injured.

The NYPD has identified the deceased victim as 24-year-old Jamie Liang and said charges are still pending for Officer Yvonne Wu, who confessed to shooting her 23-year-old girlfriend and killing Liang at her home in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Assistant Chief Michael Kemper said patrol officers responded to 911 calls around 5 p.m. and saw the officer, 31, who has served over five years in Brooklyn South precinct, in front of the home on 19th Avenue.

Kemper said she told the officers that she had shot someone, and when they got inside, they found the officer's girlfriend in the bedroom with a gunshot wound in the torso and Liang in the living room. The 24-year-old was shot in the chest, possibly more than once.

Both women were taken to the hospital, where Liang was pronounced dead. The 23-year-old was expected to survive, police said.

Police said the officer was "calm, collected and very forthcoming" regarding what had transpired, and confessed to the shooting. Kemper said the officer was believed to have been inside the residence, which was the 23-year-old's home, before the other two women got there.

Officer Wu had worked Tuesday night and had been scheduled to work Wednesday night. It was unclear if the gun that was fired was the officer's service weapon.

According to a senior NYPD official, Wu had good evaluations and had exceeded expectations in her time on the force.