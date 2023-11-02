West Boylston

Police in Mass. town warn of alcohol-infused candy handed out to trick-or-treaters

At least two parents reported their children received Jose Cuervo chocolates on Halloween

By Marc Fortier

West Boylston Police

Police in West Boylston, Massachusetts, are warning parents that alcohol-infused candy was given out during trick-or-treat hours on Tuesday night.

"The West Boylston Police Department received two reports tonight of candy being given out that contained alcohol," the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday night. "Both parties reported trick or treating in the Horseshore Dr. neighborhood."

The candy in question was a Jose Cuervo chocolate, they said. The Jose Cuervo tequila chocolates are made by Turin Chocolates and contain 1.9% alcohol.

"Please check your children's candy," police added. "The department is looking into the incident."

Anyone with information on which house the candy might have come from is asked to call West Boylston police at 774-450-3510.

West Boylston
