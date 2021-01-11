Hell's Kitchen

Police Investigate Fatal Fall of Woman and 5-Year-Old Girl Found on NYC Street

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City police are working to determine whether a woman and a 5-year-old girl who were found dead on the street had fallen from a building or whether they had jumped.

A construction worker found 39-year-old Oksana Patchin and her 5-year-old daughter Olivia Patchin on the sidewalk of 540 West 53rd Street on Sunday, according to police. They were unconscious and unresponsive with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated height.

Both of them were transported to Mount Sinai West Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 4 hours ago

Virus Updates: States Ramp Up Vaccination Campaign; PPP Applications Open Monday

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Pelosi Says House Will Impeach Trump, Pushes VP to Oust Him

It's not clear why Patchin, who's a Brooklyn resident, was at that building.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Hell's Kitchen
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us