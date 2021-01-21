Andy Harris

Police Investigating Report GOP Rep. Tried to Take Gun Onto House Floor

Rep. Andy Harris represents a Maryland district

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., and members of the House Freedom Caucus conduct a news conference to call on Attorney General William Barr to release findings of an investigation into allegations of 2020 election fraud, outside the Capitol on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police were investigating a report that U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R., Maryland, tried to bring a gun onto the House floor late Thursday, NBC News reported. 

Recently installed metal detectors at the doors to the House floor have become a flashpoint among some Republican members, who have chafed at submitting to being checked.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week proposed fines of up to $10,000 on members who fail to abide by the security protocols of the House.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Biden Rolls Out His Plan to Reopen Schools

2020 Elections 4 hours ago

Democrats Request Investigation of Hawley and Cruz After Deadly Capitol Riot

Her announcement Jan. 13 came after metal detectors were set up outside the House chamber following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Pelosi said at the time, “It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the Chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe.” She added: "Many House Republicans have disrespected our heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions.”

A 1967 regulation says no federal or District of Columbia laws restricting firearms “shall prohibit any Member of Congress from maintaining firearms within the confines of his office” or “from transporting within Capitol grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped.”

Lawmakers may not bring weapons into the House chamber and other nearby areas, the regulations say, according to a letter Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., wrote in 2018. Aides can carry lawmakers’ weapons for them on the Capitol complex, he wrote.

This article tagged under:

Andy HarrisCongressCapitol Riot
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us