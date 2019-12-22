Katy

Texas Barbershop Worker Shot Over Child’s Haircut: Police

The employee was in stable condition at an area hospital, authorities said

A dispute over a child's haircut ended with gunfire Saturday at a Katy, Texas, barbershop, according to authorities.

Deputies are looking for a man who shot an employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument, the Harris County Sheriff's office said in a tweet Saturday. Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the man's son.

The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff's office.

The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital, KPRC-TV reported Saturday.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests for information Sunday.

