Police Looking for Missing 7-Year-Old NH Girl Last Seen 2 Years Ago

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old girl who was last seen two years ago.

Manchester police said they received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. "The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated," the department said in a statement.

Detectives have been investigating "non-stop" since becoming aware that Harmony was missing, the department added. They are working in conjunction with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony. I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony,” Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

Harmony is described as 4 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

The last time she was seen, Aldenberg said at a press conference Friday, was during a Manchester police call for service in October of 2019 at a residence in the city.

"That's the last time she has been seen here in the City of Manchester," he said. "I'm not saying she hasn't been seen somewhere else. I'm just focusing on the last time she was seen in the City of Manchester."

"For us to have a two year delay, that is extremely concerning. That's not something that happens to us on a regular basis. It doesn't happen every day."

Aldenberg said investigators have spoken with "many family members," but wouldn't reveal whether that includes her parents or who it was that reported her as missing. He said the last time she was enrolled in school was in Massachusetts.

"There's many questions that need to be answered from 2019 to where we are on Dec. 31, 2021, with the hope and desire to bring Harmony home to her family."

No Amber Alert has been issued, he said, because investigators have not met the threshhold for issuing one, given that there is no specific information about who Harmony might be with or a vehicle she might be in.

"We're not searching for any adult. We're not searching for anybody other than Harmony," Aldenberg said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711 or lead investigator Detective Jack Dunleavy at (603) 792-5561. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Manchester Crimeline (603) 624-4040.

"It's around the holidays and no time is a good time for a child to go missing, but I'm imploring, I'm asking, I'll go as far as I'm begging the community -- I don't care if you saw this girl a year ago and you think it's irrelevant, call us," Aldenberg said. "Let's lessen that two year window and keep shrinking that two year window to the present day today, and let's chase down every possible avenue in the hopes of finding Harmony."