Wild Lobster Truck Chase Ends With Crash and Thief’s Arrest: Police

A man stole a lobster truck early Tuesday morning in Boston, then intentionally crashed into a second lobster truck that chased him, Boston police said in a statement.

And the man whose truck was stolen was able to stop it from getting away by his personal vehicle and had it T-boned in the process, according to a police report detailing the incident.

Police arrived to Main Street in Charlestown, where the crash took place, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The officers there learned that a 29-year-old man from South Boston had stolen the box truck while it was being loaded with at least $10,000 worth of lobsters, police said.

The truck thief, identified in the police report as Stephen Woodard, jumped into the cabin and sped away.

Employees got into another box truck and started chasing the man, catching up with him near the intersection of Medford Street and Main Street, police said.

The driver didn't stop, but deliberately crashed into the other truck, according to the police statement announcing the incident.

However, according to the police report, Woodard crashed the stolen truck into the personal vehicle of the initial driver, who'd been chasing him, while the second lobster truck rear-ended the first.

The truck was stolen in the first place when its driver had left it idling in a loading dock while he went to the bathroom, according to the police report. When he came back, he saw the truck driving away, he told officers, and drove after his stolen lobster truck.

He caught up with it not once but twice, according to the police report, first opening the door of the stolen truck and being briefly dragged along the street, then again when he drove in front of the truck Woodard was allegedly driving

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston police for clarity on the situation.

The employees detained Woodard until police arrived. Officers found him with a bloody, injured face, according to a police report.

Woodard was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital by ambulance and, according to the police report, threatened to kill an officer who was keeping watch over him.

Woodard was set to be arraigned on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, operating on a revoked or suspended license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threats to commit harm.

It wasn't immediately clear if Woodard had an attorney who could answer to the charges.