caught on camera

Video Shows Police Rescue Woman From Car Sinking in Florida Canal

The incident took place in Cape Coral, when officers jumped into the canal shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in a southwest Florida city worked to save a woman from her car that was slowly sinking in a canal early Tuesday morning in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident took place in Cape Coral, when officers jumped into the canal shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance footage showed the woman driving through a cul de sac before driving off the asphalt and hitting a culvert.

She stopped for a moment before continuing to drive down the embankment and into the canal.

Officer Kwesi Johnson used his baton to smash the driver’s side window while standing in waist-deep water and lift the unidentified woman to safety.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“She was already out and they were putting her in the ambulance,” said Marty Linenko, who came outside after seeing the flashing lights from police cruisers. 

The woman was the only one in the car. She was taken to an area hospital, where her condition was not released. Police have not said if she would receive a citation for the crash or what led to it.

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraFloridaLee CountyPolice Rescue
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us