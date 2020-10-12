Nassau County

Police Say Officer Is Attacked, Bitten in Long Island Bar

A police officer who was helping an injured woman in a Long Island bar was attacked by a friend of the victim who punched and bit him, police said.

Nassau County police officers responded to a call about an injured woman at a bar in Oyster Bay just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

As the officers were helping the woman, a friend of the victim identified as Celeste Rodriguez, 27, began to punch, kick, headbutt and bite one of the officers, the department said.

Rodriguez, of Brooklyn, was arrested on charges of assault and obstructing governmental administration. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could speak for her.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

