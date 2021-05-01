Man Wanted for Mowing Down School Bus Driver at NYC Intersection

The search is on for a man police say deliberately drove his car into a school bus driver in a Friday afternoon violent encounter caught on camera.

Police were still searching for the suspect Saturday accused of running the woman over at a traffic light at Linden Boulevard and Hinsdale Street. The NYPD released video of the encounter caught entirely on video.

In the beginning of the video, the driver of a gray 2020 Subaru Crosstrek exits the car stopped behind the school bus at the traffic light. He's seen walking toward the driver's side of the bus and that's when police say he started banging on the side of the bus.

Then, the man walks back toward the Subaru, gets inside, while the bus driver steps out to take a picture of the vehicle.

That's when the suspect starts driving his vehicle to the left of the bus, where the driver is trying to take the photo, and drives into the woman. Police said the driver continued down Hinsdale Street, leaving the woman face down in the street several feet from where she was standing.

Police have also circulated a photo of the Subaru and its license plate the woman was able to take moments before it struck her.

EMS rushed to the scene and transported the woman to Brookdale Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Police said the woman suffered a fractured pelvis, cuts to her liver and a fractured rib.

No children or other passengers were aboard the bus at the time of the incident, police said Saturday. Their preliminary investigation indicates the Subaru and bus drivers got into a verbal dispute after the suspect tried to drive around the bus but was stopped.

The driver was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, a green baseball cap, blue jeans and sneakers, according to police.