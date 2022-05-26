Uvalde school shooting

In Uvalde Shooting, Police Waited an Hour for Backup — an Outdated Tactic, Experts Say

As new details emerged in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, experts questioned why police didn't storm the gunman more quickly and end the massacre

A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Most “active shooter” attacks in America end within five minutes. The attack on Uvalde schoolchildren lasted an hour.

That is how long police waited for backup Tuesday instead of moving on the gunman, who sprayed classrooms with bullets, leaving 19 children and two teachers dead.

That revelation, which a Texas law enforcement official provided Thursday, has enraged parents who wonder whether a quicker response could have saved lives — though details about the exact sequence of events remain unclear.

The delay in entering the building also confounded experts who say it deviates from standard police practice, which says officers should do whatever they can, as fast as they can, to stop a shooter’s assault, even if they are alone and without backup.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Waiting for specialized tactical units used to be standard practice in responding to shooters. That changed after the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999, when police waited nearly an hour for a SWAT team to enter the building — during which time 12 students and one teacher were killed. 

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Uvalde school shooting 10 hours ago

Gunman Entered Texas School ‘Unobstructed,' Officials Now Say, Through Unlocked Doors

daniel defense 7 hours ago

Maker of Gun Used in Uvalde Shooting Long Known for ‘Incendiary' Ads

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde school shooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us