Police: Woman Injured After Alleged Road Rage Collision in New Hampshire

A woman suffered serious injuries after what police are investigating as a road rage incident in Westmoreland, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, 34-year-old Katey L. Young, of Walpole, NH, was driving behind 17-year-old Marshall C. Carrier from Claremont, and attempted to pass him on NH-12 near Aldridge Rd.

Their cars collided and Young lost control of her car and hit an embankment, which cause the car to roll over according to authorities..

She was transported to the Cheshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. Carrier was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information about the incident you are urged to call 603-223-2162