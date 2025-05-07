Live updates: Cardinals convene in the Vatican for papal conclave

What to Know Cardinals are in the Vatican and will soon sequester in the Sistine Chapel until a new Pope is chosen.

The conclave will commence 16 days following the death of Pope Francis. There was a nine-day period of mourning that began with Francis' funeral.

One hundred thirty-three cardinal electors will vote in the conclave.

Smoke will rise from the Sistine Chapel after each round of voting. White smoke will rise from the chimney when a new pope is selected. If no pope is chosen, there will be black smoke.

