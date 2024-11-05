NFL

Pope Francis appears to accidentally bless the NFL's New Orleans Saints

The pontiff wrote "#Saints" on X, which automatically added the football team's logo, a fleur-de-lis.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

Pope Francis waves to pilgrims and faithful as he arrives in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly audience on March 20, 2024 in Vatican City, Vatican.
Vatican Pool / Getty Images

Pope Francis seemed to inadvertently bless the New Orleans Saints — which couldn't come at a better time, as the NFL team just excommunicated their head coach. 

The head of the Catholic Church posted to X on Tuesday morning: “The #Saints are precious pearls and are always living and relevant, because they provide a fascinating commentary on the Gospel.”

He included a hashtag on the word “Saints” which on X automatically added the team’s logo, a fleur-de-lis.

“Their lives are an illustration of the Good News that Jesus brought to humanity: God is our Father, who loves everyone with boundless love,” the pope wrote.

It comes as the New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday after the team lost to the division rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday, marking their seven straight defeat. 

The post triggered a host of hilarious responses. 

“They just fired their head coach though, Pontif,” one X user wrote.

“Even the Pope is excited we fired Dennis Allen,” another user added.

“This might turn their season around,” another wrote.

"Your Holiness, the #Saints are less relevant than the #Panthers," a commenter opined.

One person quipped, “Yeah, those New Orleans Saints definitely could use some divine intervention.”

The Saints had kicked off the season with a pair of victories, but have slumped since, currently at 2-7 on the season. 

Fans will have to keep the faith until Sunday, hoping for a Hail Mary, to see if the pope's blessing pays off on the field as the Saints play against the Atlanta Falcons.

