JD Vance, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and 200,000 faithful attend Pope Leo's inaugural mass

Pope Leo XIV presided over his inaugural mass Sunday, May 18, with world leaders and a crowd of 200,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, a conclave commenced May 7, bringing together a private group of cardinals tasked with voting for a new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

After a two-day conclave, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected on the fourth ballot May 8 as the 267th pope in history. He chose the name Leo XIV.

The Chicago-native's election marks the first time an American has served as pontiff. The last pope to take the name Leo was Pope Leo XIII, who lead the Church from 1878 until his death in 1903.

Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were among the political leaders who traveled to Italy for the event.

Pope Leo XIV talks to US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, after his first inaugural Mass. (Alberto Pizzoli / AFP - Getty Images)

Here’s everything to know about Pope Leo's inaugural mass.

Pope Leo’s inaugural mass

Pope Leo's inaugural mass on Sunday, May 18, in Vatican City in St. Peter’s Square in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, ushers in his pontificate.

The mass started at 10 a.m. local time, which is 4 a.m. ET. Leo's inaugural Mass lasted around two hours, with his final blessing occurring at around 12:15 p.m. local time, or 6:15 a.m. ET.

Faithful wave with an American flag ahead of the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV May 18. (Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Who attended Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass?

Leo's inaugural mass Sunday was open to the public, with tens of thousands expected to attend.

The Vatican said the gathering numbered 200,000. Photos from the event feature American flags in the crowd, as attendees celebrate the first pope from the U.S.

Along with Vance and Rubio from the U.S., Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Britain's Prince Edward and more attended the Mass.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance prior to the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo. (JACQUELYN MARTIN / POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also in the Vatican Sunday and will meet privately with Leo after the Mass on May 18.

Peru's President Dina Boluarte met with Leo before the Mass, per NBC News.

US Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and Peru's President Dina Boluarte attend a Holy Mass for Pope Leo. (TIZIANA FABI / AFP via Getty Images)

What happens during the inaugural mass?

Along with a traditional Catholic Eucharistic celebration, Leo’s inaugural mass will feature additional symbolic moments honoring Saint Peter, the Church's first pope. According to the Vatican, the rite will draw special attention to episcopal insignia the Pallium and the Ring of the Fisherman.

The Pallium is a liturgical vestment crafted with lamb wool that is draped around the shoulders, symbolizing the “Good Shepherd.” It features two black pendants on the front and back, six black silk crosses and is adorned with three pins on the front and back, representing the three nails by which Jesus Christ was crucified.

According to the gospel in the Catholic Church, the fisherman’s ring was given to Saint Peter as the “keys to the Kingdom of Heaven.” Thus, this ring “authenticates the faith and symbolizes the duty with which the first Pope was entrusted,” according to the Vatican.

Each golden ring is unique and personal to each pope, the Vatican noted. According to images released from the Vatican, Leo's ring includes his name engraved on the inside and features an image of Saint Peter with keys and a net.

Sunday's mass began inside St. Peter’s Basilica before moving to the chapel of the Tomb of Saint Peter. There, the new pontiff paused to pray and incense the area before the procession continues to the altar in St. Peter’s Square, where he performed a blessing.

Following readings and the gospel, the pope was presented with the pallium and the fisherman’s ring. Leo gave a homily, led the congregation in prayer and blessed the Eucharist.

How to watch Pope Leo’s inaugural mass

The Vatican streamed Leo’s Mass live on YouTube at 10 a.m. local time, 4 a.m. ET on Sunday.

For those wishing to follow along, the booklet for the celebration is available here.

