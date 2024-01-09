airlines

Portland high school teacher describes finding sought-after door plug from the Alaska Airlines plane

Bob Sauer says a neighbor suggested he check his property for a door plug that blew out of a Boeing 737 Max 9. The door plug was nestled in trees that appeared to have broken its fall.

It took two days to find a door-shaped piece of a plane that was propelled into the air Friday evening when it detached from its host aircraft.

Bob Sauer, a high school teacher, said he hadn't found the panel, called a door plug, in his backyard sooner because he didn't look. On Sunday, he said, a neighbor suggested he check his property, but he took his time, eventually searching his backyard that night with a flashlight.

"It still didn't seem very likely to me," Sauer, who lives in the Portland, Oregon, area said in an interview with NBC News on Monday evening.

He had followed the news of Friday's accident, when the door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max 9 that was filled almost to capacity with passengers.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The accident during the Alaska Airlines flight exposed a large opening in the fuselage and prompted the pilots to turn back to Portland International Airport for a safe emergency landing, they said. No major injuries were reported.

During his nighttime search, Sauer, who teaches physics, spotted something amid the trees he'd planted 20 years ago.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

U.S. & World

Animals and Wildlife 18 mins ago

The return of bullfighting to Mexico's capital excites fans and upsets animal rights groups

Texas 2 hours ago

Houston rapper accused of holding a homeless woman captive for at least 4 years

An Alaska Airlines flight from Oregon to Southern California made an emergency landing Friday after a piece of the side of the plane detached mid-air.

This article tagged under:

airlines
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us