caught on camera

Possible Meteor Spotted in Skies Over South Florida

NBC 6 viewers sent videos of the moment where a flash of light was seen streaking across the sky in both Miami-Dade and Broward

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents across South Florida saw quite the bright light over the sky late Monday night from a possible meteor.

NBC 6 viewers sent videos of the moment where a flash of light was seen streaking across the sky in both Miami-Dade County and in the Broward County city of Parkland around 10 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials have not confirmed if the light was a meteor or a different source.

U.S. & World

COVID-19 5 hours ago

US Recommends Pausing Use of J&J Vaccine After Rare Complications

George Floyd 10 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Defense Begins Case in Ex-Cop's Murder Trial

According to NASA, a meteor occurs when a meteoroid — a small piece of an asteroid or comet — burns up when entering Earth's atmosphere, creating a streak of light.

Officials have not said if the bright light had to do with the asteroid 2021 GW4 that was expected to pass extremely close — just around 12,313 miles from Earth's surface — on Monday.

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraSouth Floridameteor
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us