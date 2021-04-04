Broward

Possible Military Explosive Device Washes Ashore on Florida Beach

A small section of the beach was closed off, but no evacuations were ordered

Broward Sheriff's Office

Bomb squad members were called to an early morning scene in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Sunday after a possible military explosive training device was found washed ashore on a local beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say a deputy on patrol spotted the device around 2:30 a.m. near the water. Other BSO deputies were called to the scene to secure the area as well as the department’s Bomb Squad unit.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The device had the word ‘inert’ written on it, but officials have not explained its meaning.

U.S. & World

Arizona 4 hours ago

Stanford Holds Off Arizona 54-53 to Win Women's NCAA Title

COVID-19 Passport 6 hours ago

UK Eyes Testing COVID-19 Passports at Mass Gatherings

A small section of the beach was closed off, but no evacuations were ordered. The device was removed from the beach before 10 a.m. and the beach was reopened.

The United States Air Force was also contacted and officials were sent to the scene.

This article tagged under:

Broward
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us