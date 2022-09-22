Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Could Be Suspended for Entire Season: Report

The Boston Celtics might be without their head coach to start the NBA season.

ESPN, citing sources, reported late Wednesday night that Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action that’s expected to include a significant suspension for his role in a consensual, intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

The relationship reportedly has been considered a violation of the organization's code of conduct guidelines.

A final decision has not yet been made, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Thursday morning that Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season. He added that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla could be the choice to serve as interim coach for the upcoming season.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley said it’s important to note this appears to be a team issue -- not an NBA issue.

'Something very serious'

"The news about discipline for Udoka is significant because you usually don’t see this in the NBA," Holley said. "Coaches are fined sometimes for comments about officials, or if they’re going to be suspended it’s a game or two, but news about a significant suspension for team violations suggests something very serious.”

Holley adds that this does not appear to be a suspension being handed down by the National Basketball League.

"This is a team issue, it is not a league issue. For example if we were talking about tampering or we were talking about something of that nature, something global, then the league would handle it," Holley explained. "But the language here suggests that this is something that the team, the organization is going to take care of, and the fact that we keep hearing ‘significant’ tells you that it’s fairly serious.”

No final decision has been made on the length of a suspension, but internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/Vnn2wWVcKA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Udoka's job reportedly safe

Udoka’s job is reportedly safe, and the organization would likely rely on one of its assistant coaches in the interim. NBC Sports Boston says Damon Stoudamire would be the likely candidate, although Ben Sullivan, Joe Mazzulla, Aaron Miles and Tony Dobbins are also on Udoka's staff.

Still, losing Udoka for an extended period of time would be a tremendous blow to a Boston team that thrived in his debut season as head coach. The Celtics finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 51-31 record to earn the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, then made it to the NBA Finals where they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The C's will begin training camp later this month and begin the preseason on Oct. 2. The regular season opener is scheduled for Oct. 18 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

Udoka has been in a high-profile relationship with actress Nia Long for more than a decade. They have been engaged for years and have a son together.