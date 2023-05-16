Post Malone Announces New Tour, Including Stops in Mass, CT

Post Malone announced Tuesday morning that he will tour North America starting this summer, including stops in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The Grammy-nominated superstar is scheduled to release his new single, "Mourning," this Friday. His new tour, entitled, "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying," will include music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in what he described as a "completely reimagined show."

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours," the artist said in a statement.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour kicks off in Noblesville, Indiana, on July 8, and includes a stop at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on July 22, and at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, on July 23.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run all week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 19, at 10 am at livenation.com.

The full list of tour dates is below:

Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Post Malone last played a show in Massachusetts at the TD Garden on Oct. 10, 2022, a show that was postponed from Sept. 24 at the last minute due to "unforeseen circumstances." He later posted a statement to his Twitter account saying he was at the hospital.

After playing a show to a packed crowd at the Garden the night before, he said he woke up the next morning with cracking sounds on the right side of his body and was having difficulty breathing.