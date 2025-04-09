Trump administration

US Postal Service seeks to hike cost of a first-class stamp to 78 cents

The Postal Service contends, as it did last year when it enacted a similar increase, that it's needed to achieve financial stability.

By The Associated Press

FILE - A stamp is shown on an envelope Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking a rate increase this summer that includes hiking the cost of a first-class stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents.

The request was made Wednesday to the Postal Regulatory Commission, which must OK the proposal. If approved, the 5-cent increase for a “forever” stamp and similar increases for postcards, metered letters and international mail would take effect July 13.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The proposed changes would raise mailing services product prices approximately 7.4%.

The Postal Service contends, as it did last year when it enacted a similar increase, that it's needed to achieve financial stability.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Here are five things to know about the United States Postal Service.

Former U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy previously warned postal customers to get used to “uncomfortable” rate hikes as the Postal Service seeks to become self-sufficient. He said price increases were overdue after “at least 10 years of a defective pricing model.”

DeJoy resigned in March after nearly five years in the position, leaving as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency had floated the idea of privatizing mail service.

Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino has taken on the role of postmaster general until the Postal Service Board of Governors names a permanent replacement for DeJoy.

Trump has said he is considering putting USPS under the control of the Commerce Department in an effort to stop losses at the $78 billion-a-year agency, which has struggled at times to balance the books with the decline of first-class mail.

Trump administration Mar 14

USPS agrees to work with DOGE on reform, planning to cut 10,000 workers

Trump administration Feb 21

Trump says he may take control of the US Postal Service. Here's what to know

news Feb 19

US Postal Service head DeJoy to step down after 5 years marked by pandemic, losses and cost cuts

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us