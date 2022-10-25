Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $680 Million After No Winners in Monday's Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $680 million for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the seventh-largest prize in the game's history.

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Monday night, which carried a $625 million payout. The numbers for the Oct. 25 drawing are 18-23-35-45-54 with a Powerball of 16.

The $680 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly every big winner takes the cash option, which is currently an estimated $326.1 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Since then, the game has had 34 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. Wednesday's drawing will be the 36th draw in the jackpot run.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

7. $680 Million (Estimated) – Oct. 26, 2022

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Florida

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri