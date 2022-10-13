Maryland firefighter Megan Warfield is wired to help others. So when the pregnant 30-year-old was a passenger involved in a multi-car collision earlier this month, she brushed aside her labor contractions to save a person trapped in their vehicle.

During an Oct. 13 appearance on TODAY, Warfield explained that she initially got out of her car to help direct traffic. But then she saw a car was overturned.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I started to climb in there with her, but then I was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re nine months pregnant,’” Warfield told TODAY Parents. “I ended up holding onto her to keep her in place because I wasn’t sure of her injuries at the time.

“It was also important that I keep her calm,” Warfield added. “It was a pretty traumatic event.”

Courtesy Megan Warfield

Shortly after paramedics arrived to take over, Warfield, who had been on desk duty for the end of her pregnancy, decided she should go to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to get herself checked out. The accident had induced labor and, unbeknownst to Warfield, had knocked her unborn baby into a traverse — or sideways — position.

“I don’t know how I did what I did because the cramping was so bad,” Warfield said, when asked how she was able to get down on the ground and help. “I must’ve just been running on adrenaline.”

Warfield and her boyfriend, Joshua Daugherty, welcomed a healthy little girl named Charlotte on Oct. 4, less than 24 hours after the crash. Charlotte joined siblings Ellie, 6, and Jameson, 5.

Fun fact: Daugherty, a paramedic, was one of the first responders on the scene.

Baltimore County emergency medical service (EMS) units transported six patients to two local hospitals, according to Elise Armacost, director of public affairs for the Baltimore County Fire Department. All injuries were non life-threatening at the time of transport, and all but one of the patients was listed with minor injuries.

Fire Chief Joanne Rund commended Warfield's actions in an email to TODAY.

“We take pride in our dedicated Fire and EMS personnel. Not only do they give their all when they are on duty, but also when they are off duty," Rund wrote. "We congratulate FF Warfield and her family and appreciate her service.”

The Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department praised a “selfless” Warfield on its Facebook page.

“Ignoring any chance she could be injured, Megan immediately exited her mangled vehicle and began providing care to a person trapped by their overturned car,” the post reads in part. “After all patients were evaluated, Megan agreed to an evaluation herself.”

The department described Warfield as a "true public servant."

Warfield told TODAY she had been doing administrative work during her pregnancy and missed her old duties.

“I’ve been itching to get back out,” she admitted. “It’s what I was meant to do.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: