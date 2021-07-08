earthquake

5.9 Magnitude Earthquake on California-Nevada Border Felt Across Bay Area

The earthquake near South Lake Tahoe was followed by several aftershocks

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A preliminary 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon was felt across the Bay Area.

Several aftershocks, including a 4.6 magnitude temblor, rattled the Sierra Nevada.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
A series of earthquakes in the Sierra Nevada and near the California-Nevada border were felt across the Bay Area Thursday afternoon.

U.S. & World

Afghanistan 6 hours ago

‘Overdue': Biden Sets Aug. 31 for US Exit From Afghanistan

Miami-Dade County 10 hours ago

‘We Are Not Stopping': Surfside Death Toll Reaches 64 as Recovery Effort Continues

The 5.9 magnitude quake struck at 3:49 p.m. and was centered 38.6 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, the USGS said.

The USGS initially reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in San Joaquin County but has since updated the event to be included in the series of temblors in the Sierra.

Meanwhile, Caltrans said it is detouring traffic on Highway 395 to State Route 182 in Bridgeport in Mono County due to rock slides caused by the earthquakes.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.

Are you prepared for the next big one?

This article tagged under:

earthquakeearthquakes
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us