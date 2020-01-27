Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew Has Not Cooperated in Jeffrey Epstein Investigation: U.S. Attorney

By Jonathan Dienst

Britain's Prince Andrew has not cooperated in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation despite a statement from him about a month ago saying he would cooperate fully with investigators, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said Monday.

Berman said prosecutors and the FBI have repeatedly contacted Prince Andrew's attorneys to follow up on his previous pledge to help. Despite their efforts, Prince Andrew has to date "provided zero cooperation," Berman said.

