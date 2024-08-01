Prisoner swap underway between the U.S., Russia, and other countries, senior official says

A prisoner swap was underway between the United States, Russia, and other countries on Thursday, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The trade is a rare example of cooperation amid heightened political tensions between the U.S. and Russia, NBC News reports.

The most high-profile known U.S. prisoners in Russia right now are Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. It is not confirmed if they are part of this swap.

Gershkovich, 32, detained in March 2023, was convicted by a Russian court earlier this year and sentenced to 16 years in prison in July.

Whelan, 54, has been detained since 2018 when he went to Russia for a friend’s wedding. While visiting, he was also detained and convicted of espionage. He had been serving a 16-year sentence in a penal colony.

This is a breaking story. Please check for updates.