WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, a key figure in pro wrestling’s massive growth in the 1980s and ‘90s, has died, WWE said Monday.

Hall, 63, was best known for playing campy Cuban bad guy Razor Ramon as pro wrestling's popularity boomed in the late 20th century.

WWE in a statement called him “a hugely influential superstar” and said it was saddened to learn of his death. The organization did not list a cause.

