Black Ice Possibly Led to Truck Rollover and Propane Tank Explosion on NYC Expressway

Police say the truck was cut off by another driver, causing the vehicle to flip over and the propane tanks to spill

An explosion caused by a tanker truck carrying propane tanks forced a New York City expressway to shut down around midnight Tuesday.

Police say black ice on westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens may have caused the semi-truck to roll over after the truck was cut off by another driver. The impact exploded the propane tanks, leaving the vehicle engulfed flames.

The explosion shut down the lanes but workers finished clearing the debris hours later.

Videos posted on Citizen App by witnesses show massive flames and smoke shooting into the sky before first responders were able to put the fire under control.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, according to the NYPD.

