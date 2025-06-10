As powerful thunderstorms swept through North Texas Sunday night, many people got the shock of a lifetime.

In Prosper, Vittal Kale sat in his dining room and remembers feeling somewhat uneasy as the wind, rain and thunder intensified at about 10:45 p.m.

“I was like, 'something is wrong, something is wrong,' and then it hit,” said Kale recounted on Monday. “I saw the lightning. The bright light came in the kitchen as I was sitting in the dining room, I saw it right there and I grabbed a couple things and ran out. But, at least I’m glad that I’m OK and good thing that my kids and family were out of town, so they are safe.”

Kale was waiting for his insurance adjuster to arrive, but his house on Remington Drive in Prosper appears to be a total loss.

A spokesperson for the town’s fire department tells NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that mutual aid from Frisco, Celina, Aubrey and Little Elm fire departments responded to the neighborhood late Sunday night because Prosper firefighters were already battling another house fire, which required firefighters to rescue four dogs inside.

It is common for the growing communities to share resources during emergency situations, said the town’s spokesman, Todd Rice.

Lightning is also suspected in two McKinney house fires, including one on Clingsman Way.

Firefighters also responded to some downed power lines, according to the McKinney Fire.

No injuries were reported in either community.

Kale was thankful to the people who have offered a helping hand."

He also feels like Sunday’s experience has a much deeper meaning to him.

As flames devoured his brand-new home of two years, he recorded cell phone video calling out to his God and to Sadhguru, a renowned yogi and spiritual leader who will be visiting Dallas next Sunday to share his teachings on life and death.

"I know this can be rebuilt, so I’m not worried about that," he said, pointing to the charred remnants of his house. "I’m OK. The life is important."

Kale had already planned to volunteer during the event, but his attendance now means more than ever.

“I’m following him. I’m doing meditation, that gives me some energy,” said Kale. “Out of the grace of God and the grace of Sadhguru, I’m able to deal with this. It’s keeping me strong.”