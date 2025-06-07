Protesters clash with federal agents near a Home Depot outside LA

A protest is underway after a large crowd of people clashed with federal agents in Paramount, California, Saturday morning.

People were seen chanting and yelling, walking through the streets near a Home Depot on the 6400 block of Alondra Boulevard.

Several flash bangs were being thrown into the street. It was unclear if they were being thrown by the agents or by protesters.

In a social media post, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that federal law enforcement officials "faced off with violent anti-ICE rioters" on Saturday.

"Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered — over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building. The Trump administration will pursue charges for any protestor who attacks a federal agent, officer or official," the post continued.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a social media post on Saturday that federal law enforcement operations were proceeding as planned this weekend in Los Angeles County.

“I urge the public to refrain from interfering with these lawful actions. Anyone who obstructs federal agents will face arrest and prosecution,” Essayli said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.