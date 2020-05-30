DC Protesters Block Traffic, Scuffle With Secret Service for 2nd Day

Hundreds of people are marching and demonstrating in D.C. Saturday night to protest the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

Protesters converged on the eastbound lanes of I-395/SW Freeway, shutting down traffic in both directions about 7:30 p.m. Marchers were headed toward the Navy Yard area.

#BREAKING: Hundreds of demonstrator converge on the EB lanes of I-395/SW Freeway, shutting down traffic in both directions. Marchers are now headed toward Navy Yard and Nats Park. News4's @dckerNBC4 following the group. Latest at 11 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/oiyQkO6HXN — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) May 30, 2020

A group of demonstrators from a Black Lives Matter caravan converged on Maine Avenue and 7th Street SW in front of The Wharf – blocking traffic and holding a protest that continued for nearly an hour.

Meanwhile, as of 8 p.m., tense standoffs have continued between protesters and Secret Service police in the 1600 block of H Street NW on the north end of Lafayette Square.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Secret Service closed Lafayette Square in anticipation of large protests near the White House.

A large demonstration gathered earlier at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. D.C. police closed several blocks of 17th Street NW.

Some protesters vandalized a Secret Service police vehicle with spray paint and stood on top of police cruisers.

Demonstrators have taken over some Secret Service Police vehicles on 17th Street @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/zwrRQD3HFR — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) May 30, 2020

News4's Derrick Ward reports scuffles erupted near Lafayette Square between protesters and police. Ward said three or four ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

The local Black Lives Matter group arranged a caravan to protest the death of George Floyd on Saturday. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

Outraged protesters demonstrated in front of the White House Friday night.

Some protesters said President Donald Trump’s tweet calling Minneapolis protesters thugs fanned the flames. Protesters chanted "I can't breathe," "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace."

“We are human beings that want justice for our people,” said Anzhane Laine.

Protest is growing outside the White House. Protesters chant, “Black Lives Matter, “No Justice, No Peace.” They’re outraged over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed African Americans in the United States. #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/WCXLzzQ7uA — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 29, 2020

The U.S. Secret Service ordered the White House locked down for about an hour because of protesters outside the gates, according to NBC News White House Correspondent Peter Alexander.

The Secret Service took a woman into custody after she climbed over a barrier. Five additional arrests were made.

D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed multiple Secret Service officers were injured. No protesters had been transported.

NOW: A woman just climbed over the barrier outside the White House. Secret service officers took her into custody.

Some protesters tell me Trump has not shown leadership over race relations in America. They’re angry over deaths: #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor. @MSNBC @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/6Ya79dvXRw — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 29, 2020

The protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C., shutting down the intersection for a time before the group marched to the White House.

The estimated 2,000 protesters moved along to the Trump International Hotel and demonstrated there.

News4's Meagan Fitzgerald speaks to experts who weigh in on the outrage being expressed in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police were trying to put Floyd in a squad car on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill when he stiffened up and fell to the ground, saying he was claustrophobic. Officer Derek Chauvin and officer Tou Thoa arrived to help and tried several times to get Floyd into the car, but he struggled, the criminal complaint said.

At one point, Chauvin pulled Floyd out of the passenger side of the car, and Floyd, who was handcuffed, went to the ground face down. Officer J.K. Kueng held Floyd's back and officer Thomas Lane held his legs, while Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's head and neck area, the complaint said.

Lane asked, “Should we roll him on his side?” Chauvin said, “No, staying put is where we got him." Lane said he was “worried about excited delirium or whatever," and Chauvin said, “That's why we have him on his stomach," according to the complaint.

After Floyd apparently stopped breathing, Lane again said again that he wanted to roll Chauvin onto his side. Kueng checked for a wrist pulse and said he could not find one, the complaint said.

In all, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, including nearly three minutes after Floyd stopped moving and talking, according to the complaint.

Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case, which sparked protests across the United States and fires and looting in Minneapolis. An attorney for Floyd’s family welcomed the arrest, but said he expected a more serious murder charge and wanted all the officers arrested.

Chauvin's attorney had no comment when reached by The Associated Press.

All four officers at the scene Monday were fired the next day.