Proud Boys Leader Went Undercover to Help the FBI After 2013 Arrest

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, began working with the FBI after he was arrested in 2013

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, is seen at a "Stop the Steal" rally against the results of the U.S. Presidential election outside the Georgia State Capitol on November 18, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

The leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right, all-male extremist group, went undercover to assist the FBI and Miami police in multiple drug and illegal gambling investigations, a court transcript shows.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, began working with the FBI after he was arrested in 2013 on federal fraud charges related to a scheme to sell stolen diabetic test trips well below market value, according to the transcript reviewed by NBC News.

“From day one, he was the one who wanted to talk to law enforcement, wanted to clear his name, wanted to straighten this out so that he could move on with his life,” a prosecutor told the judge at a court hearing after he pleaded guilty.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

