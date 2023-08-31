Connecticut

Puppy rescued from hot car finds new home with CT fire department

A six-month-old puppy has found its fur-ever home with the East Haven Fire Department after he was rescued from a locked vehicle

By Marc Santia

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Connecticut fire department is giving a rescue puppy a new leash on life.

The East Haven Fire Department adopted 6-month-old Riggs, a Beagle mix rescued by firefighters from a hot car last week. Officials said temps inside the car reached 122 degrees.

“There was a dog at the beach locked in a car. Probably about high 80s during the day so they’re figuring it was about 120 degrees in the car. There was a dog locked inside. Windows were only cracked open about an inch," Chief Matthew Marcarelli said.

Firefighters rescued the beagle, boxer and dachshund mix. After his owners surrendered him, Marcarelli and his 52-person department decided to adopt the pup and asked the town to help name their new companion.

Riggs is more than a fire station mascot; he's a support dog.

"When we come back and we are stressed out from what we'd just seen and dealt with, you walk upstairs and see his tail wagging and smiling. It allows all of us to come in around him and destress from what we just saw," firefighter Jon Depino said.

The fire station may be Riggs' new home, but the pup has been making his way around town.

"When we do fire prevention visits to the schools, he'll be out there engaging the public with us," Marcarelli said.

Firefighters may have rescued Riggs, but the dog is returning the favor.

