QAnon Falsehoods Move to Text Message Chains

As social networks and app stores crack down on disinformation purveyors and calls for violence, sensational, QAnon-based lies have found a new way to go viral: forwarded text messages.

It's not clear just how many people have sent or received the texts, as person-to-person messaging services are difficult for researchers to track.

NBC News received numerous tips and screenshots of the messages from people who say they were forwarded from friends or family. 

