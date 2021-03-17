New York City

Radio City Musical Hall to Get Rooftop Park, Skybridge

NBC Universal, Inc.

The concrete jungle is set to get more green spaces for New Yorkers to relax and enjoy --- and it's going to be on a rooftop of a historic landmark.

A landscaped park has been approved to go on top of The Radio City Musical Hall and it will be accessible through a skybridge from 1270 Avenue of the Americas, 6sqft first reported.

The 24,000-square-foot park will feature paved pathways, pavilions and lounge areas, similar to the rooftop garden on neighboring Rockefeller Center. It is expected to open by fall 2021, the outlet reported.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Border Agents Feel They Are Under ‘Gag Order' From Biden Administration

coronavirus pandemic 6 hours ago

Check Your Balance: Stimulus Payments Begin Arriving in Bank Accounts

Unfortunately, the rooftop greenery can't be seen from street level and it will only be accessible to building tenants and guests, a spokesperson for Tishman Speyer told 6sqft.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York City
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us