Raging Manhattan Apartment Fire Leaves Nine Injured, Including Two Firefighters

A raging fire inside a Harlem apartment building left nine people injured, including two firefighters, the FDNY said, as some residents had to race down six flights of stairs to escape the inferno.

The flames broke out on the third floor of the building on West 135th Street and Broadway, with the FDNY getting the call just after 8:30 p.m. Friday. The fire could be seen shooting through the windows, witness video showed.

One man who was inside the building said he got to the fifth floor, where he saw a woman and her son. He said he kicked out the window so they could exit onto the fire escape.

More than 100 firefighters raced to the scene to battle the flames, which were under control by 10 p.m. Seven people as well as two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze, and were being treated at the hospital. All are expected to recover.

A cause of the fire was still under investigation.