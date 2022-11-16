music and musicians

Rapper Blueface Accused of Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, is suspected in an Oct. 8 shooting, police said

The rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Blueface, 25, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, is suspected in an Oct. 8 shooting, police said.

Blueface was born in Los Angeles and moved around the state as he grew up. He played football for Fayetteville State University in North Carolina before he focused on his music career.

