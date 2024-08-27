Music & Musicians

Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother plead not guilty to organized fraud and grand theft charges

The performer and his mother pleaded not guilty to organized fraud and grand theft charges.

By The Associated Press

Singer Sean Kingston and mother Janice Turner
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of defrauding multiple businesses of more than $1 million.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner, entered the pleas during an arraignment hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra, the Sun Sentinel reported. Bond had already been set at $90,000 in a previous hearing, and Kollra did not make any changes, the newspaper said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The performer and his mother pleaded not guilty to organized fraud and grand theft charges.

Kingston was originally arrested in Fort Irwin, California, in May on a warrant issued by the Broward Sheriff’s Office after a SWAT team raided his home in Southwest Ranches.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

South Florida Jul 19

Singer Sean Kingston and his mother charged with wire fraud in $1M scheme

Broward County May 24

New warrants detail charges against singer Sean Kingston and his mother

Kingston, 34, and Turner, 61, were accused of defrauding a jewelry business, a luxury bed company, a used luxury and exotic car dealership and a luxury microLED TV company since October 2023, arrest warrants said.

Kingston and his mother are expected back in court Oct. 11, the newspaper said. They are also facing related charges in federal court.

Kingston broke into the music scene at the age of 17 in 2007 with the hit “Beautiful Girls,” which laid his lyrics over the musical track of “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.

Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother were in a South Florida courtroom on Monday, as the two face state and federal charges in a million-dollar fraud scheme.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us