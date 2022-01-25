Rapper Slim Jxmmi Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Woman in Miami: Police

One member of the rap group Rae Sremmurd was arrested early Tuesday morning at a northeast Miami apartment after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his young child following an argument.

Police arrested 30-year-old Aaquil Brown, who goes by the rap name Slim Jxmmi, and charged him with one count of battery.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to an arrest report, officers arrived at the apartment located in the 1600 block of Northeast 1st Street around 5 a.m. after reports of a fight between Brown and a female victim, who told police she had dated Brown since November 2018.

The victim told police she confronted Brown about a woman he followed on social media. Brown left the apartment with his music producer, telling the victim he was going to the gym before one of her friends said he saw the two men drinking at a bar.

Brown and the producer returned to the apartment smelling of alcohol, according to the report. The victim said she took a shower and later returned to the living room, where Brown was laying on the floor and their infant child was sleeping in a playpen.

The victim told police she asked Brown to help her move the playpen, which he refused. After trying to take the baby into a bedroom, Brown allegedly grabbed the woman’s hair and pulled her extensions out.

She began recording the argument and sent the video to one of her friends, according to police. Brown began chasing the victim around the apartment to get the phone, jumping on the victim and attempting to pull the phone out of her bra.

The victim went into the bedroom and closed the door before Brown kicked it in. The two fought over the phone on the balcony before Brown grabbed the phone and threw it, allegedly telling the victim it would “destroy his celebrity status.”

Officers arrested Brown and transported him to jail. He was later given a $1500 bond. The victim suffered scratch marks on her chest.

Brown and his brother, who goes by the rap name Swae Lee, formed the group in 2008 and are known for several hits, including the 2006 song ‘Black Beatles’ that topped the Billboard Hot 100 list.